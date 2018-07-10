× IHOP finally admits it faked IHOb name change

Making burgers may have been a bit too ambitious for IHOP’s liking.

Less than a month after announcing a complete makeover, including a name change to IHOb, the pancake chain admitted it was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Back in June, IHOP said it would be re-branding, with its focus on burgers instead of pancakes. But, as it turns out, the new campaign was just an elaborate hoax. IHOP confessed the announcement was made to simply bring attention to its burger selection, which was already on the menu. The IHOb acronym also shined a spotlight on the chain’s new line of Black Angus burgers.

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

The official reversal was declared earlier today on the chain’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts. IHOP promoted that message to fans in honor of its 60th anniversary. Customers can purchase pancakes on July 17 for 60 cents each, as part of the celebration.

Despite the mixed reviews from the social media crowd, it appears IHOP accomplished its goal of getting attention. As the old saying goes, all publicity is good publicity. The pancake favorite must’ve taken that advice to heart.