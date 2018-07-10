× Chesterfield porch fire considered suspicious

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An early morning fire at a Chesterfield home was being investigated as a suspicious fire Tuesday.

“At approximately 2:56 a.m. officers responded to a fire in the 2400 block of Glendale Street,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “A community member reported that he extinguished a fire on his front porch before calling first responders. This incident is considered suspicious.”

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.