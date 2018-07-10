Power knocked out at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chippenham Hospital was left without power Tuesday afternoon when a contractor hit an underground power line.

The hospital's generator did not kick in to supply power to the building.

Dominion Energy is working to get the Jahnke Road hospital's generator up and running, as well as restoring primary power to the hospital.

Those repairs may not be completed until 10 p.m., a spokesperson for Dominion Energy said.

The outage was reported at about 2:30 p.m.

Hospital spokeswoman Malorie Burkett said there are 11 patients being transported to other hospitals.

“I don’t know the exact hospitals, I do know that we are working with our other HCA hospitals in the area to try to get our most critically ill patients out there,” said Burkett.

A source tells CBS 6 that 11 NICU babies are being sent to VCU Medical Center. That source says VCU Medical Center is all hands on deck and getting ready for transfers, calling the situation “disaster mode level.”

"The lights flickered and came back on. Three to five seconds later, they went completely out," hospital worker Nicole Mayo said. "There were people stuck on the elevator. Babies in the NICU. People in the hospital that need oxygen. It breaks my heart to know that they have to go through this."

Burkett said she could not confirm people being stuck in elevators at this time.

Richmond Fire and EMS and the Richmond Ambulance Authority are on scene and moving patients to other hospitals, as needed.

This is a developing story.