Build The perfect B.L.T!

RICHMOND, Va – Harrison Keevil from Commonwealth & Keevil & Keevil Grocery & Kitchen in Charlottesville cooked up the perfect B.L.T. in our kitchen today. He will be one of the vendors participating in the CURED: Central Virginia Bacon Festival in Charlottesville. The festival will feature local music, local beer and wine with an emphasis on local restaurants’ unique bacon-themed tasting plates.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 the day of the event. You can find out more about CURED: Central Virginia Bacon Festival and get tickets at www.curedfest.com