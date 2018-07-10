× AMBER alert issued for 9 year old and 18 month old children

An AMBER Alert was issued on behalf of the Montgomery County Police Department after two children disappeared with a 35-year-old man.

The two children are Kingston and Karina Perry.

Kingston is a nine-year-old, African American male who is about four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Karina is 18 months, two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Virginia State Police did not have a clothing description for the two children.

Police said the children are in the company of Dwight Reylando Perry, 35, a six-foot tall African American male who weights around 190 lbs. He has a Mohawk-style haircut.

The three were last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County.

Dwight Perry should be operating a blue, 2016 Toyota Camry, four-door, with Maryland tag 5DF8922.

If seen, call 911 immediately, police said. Do not take further action.

Contact MCPD for further information.