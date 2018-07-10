× Missing and endangered 5-day-old baby found safe

UPDATE: Police say the baby was found safe in Pulaski.

RADFORD, Va. — Radford City Police Department (RCD) is looking for an endangered child.

Tatiana Bosier is a 5 day old female who weights 7 pounds, with lots of dark hair.

According to Virginia State Police, she is believed to be traveling with a man named Andy Bosier. They are in a 2003 four-door beige Honda Accord, with Virginia license plate XHP-7234.

Anyone with information should call RCPD at 540-267-3704.