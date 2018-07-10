× 10 N.C. volunteer firefighters arrested for numerous arson charges

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — Ten volunteer firefighters were arrested Tuesday and accused of being involved in a two-year conspiracy to set numerous fires in woods and abandoned structures, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, WRAL reported.

Those arrested are volunteer with the Fairmont Rural Fire Department and the Orrum Fire Department, WRAL reported.

There are approximately 90 arson-related charged in the investigation, and more charges are expected, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Lt. Kevin Graham at 910-671-3100.