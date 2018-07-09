‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot visits Children’s Hospital in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Gal Gadot was a real life hero after she recently showed up at Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, in character as Wonder Woman.

The actress was in town filming the highly anticipated sequel to her hit 2017 film “Wonder Woman.”

Social media postings show Gadot, in costume, meeting with staff and cuddling a young patient.

“We are so honored that #WonderWoman stopped by to visit the kids and caregivers at #InovaChildrensHospital!,” a tweet from the hospital read. “Thank you @GalGadot. #ForTheKids.”

Kelly Sahady of Sterling, Va. is the mother to one of the kids who got a surprise visit, affiliate WUSA reported. Gadot held and kissed Sahady’s 7-month-old daughter Karalyne, who is fighting an aggressive form of pediatric cancer called Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“She was diagnosed at two months old and for the last five months, we have given up our other kids to other family, and we haven’t been able to be with them,” Sahady told WUSA. “We spend three to four weeks in the hospital each time with a break in between each cycle of treatment.”

This hardship has become the Sahady’s new normal, but seeing Wonder Woman was a fun break.

She texted her husband after Gadot walked in while her daughter was getting an IV treatment, and he said he couldn’t believe he missed the moment.

“After all this time being in there for so long, it was a real treat to have this happen,” said Sahady, “Thank you. Thank you for taking the time out of your day to do this. You know we’re fans for life now.”

Even the doctors and staff members were excited to see the superhero.

Celebrities dropping in on sick children has made for a few viral moments over the past years, including in 2015 when “Captain America” actor Chris Evans and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt joined forces for a visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Gadot is the mother of two young daughters, the youngest of which she was pregnant with while filming “Wonder Woman.”

She said during an interview last year that giving birth made her feel like Wonder Woman.

“When you deliver, you feel like you’re a god. Like, ‘Oh my God, I made this!'” she said. “The best thing is to become a mother and to give life.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

Gal Gadot took a break from filming in DC and stopped by the Inova Children’s Hospital in Annandale, Virginia in her Wonder Woman outfit… #TheFeels pic.twitter.com/L4RFX9tGy3 — Dr. Joseph Santoro (@Joseph_Santoro) July 8, 2018

Dear @GalGadot– Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital! Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan pic.twitter.com/kmE7CoFRvE — Patty Seo-Mayer (@PSeoMayer) July 7, 2018