The ultimate Redskins fan experience benefits area youth

RICHMOND, Va - Lesa Williams, General Manager of the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center and Cindy Creasy, Event Director of Celebration in the End Zone and the Annual River City Golf Classic shared about both annual events.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the year-round youth programs at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

5th Annual River City Golf Classic

Tuesday, July 24 - Tee Time 9AM

Magnolia Green Golf Club

7001 Awesome Drive - Moseley

For more information you can visit http://www.rivercityclassic.com

Celebration in the End Zone