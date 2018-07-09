The ultimate Redskins fan experience benefits area youth

RICHMOND, Va - Lesa Williams, General Manager of the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center and Cindy Creasy, Event Director of Celebration in the End Zone and the Annual River City Golf Classic shared about both annual events.
Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the year-round youth programs at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.
5th Annual River City Golf Classic
Tuesday, July 24 - Tee Time 9AM
Magnolia Green Golf Club
7001 Awesome Drive - Moseley
For more information you can visit http://www.rivercityclassic.com
Celebration in the End Zone
Tuesday, August 1 - 5PM-8PM
Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center
For more information you can visit http://www.EventsAtBSWRTC.com
