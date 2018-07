Summertime in the Best PART of Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Martha Burton, Tourism Director of Petersburg Area Regional Tourism highlighted some of the summer events happening in and around the Petersburg area.

Friday for the Arts! - Every 2nd Friday of the Month

Friday, July 13

Olde Towne & Downtown Petersburg

6PM - 11PM

Rockin' on the River in Hopewell Wed., July 11 - 4 Play

Wed., July 25 - Monkey Fist

Hopewell City Marina

7PM - 9:30PM For a full calendar of events, visit http://www.petersburgarea.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}