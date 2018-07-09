Richmond sex offender used Facebook to exploit 14-year-old girl

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sex crimes against a minor.

Robert Gale Wojda, 56, used a cell phone to make sexually-explicit contact with a 14-year-old girl, according to the Virginia Office of Attorney General.

Wojda had been on probation, at the time, after previous convictions for similar crimes.

He was also a registered sex offender.

Before his most recent arrest, Wojda admitted to Richmond Police detectives that he used Facebook and Skype to send sexually-explicit photos/texts and exposed himself to the child, asking her to expose herself to him.

“This man has proven himself to be an ongoing danger to Virginia children with no intent of changing his behavior, which is why he will spend the next two decades behind bars where he belongs,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said.

In addition to his 20-year prison sentence, Wojda received a 60-year suspended sentence.