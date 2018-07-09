Richmond doubles paid time off given to new parents

RICHMOND, Va. — The amount of paid time off a City of Richmond employee can take after the birth or adoption of a child has now doubled to two months.

Richmond expanded its Parental Leave Policy this week, keeping in line with the newly-expanded state government policy.

“Our newly expanded parental leave policy will now provide the same benefits to City workers, and allow us to remain competitive in recruiting and retaining talented employees,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. “Providing these public servants uninterrupted bonding time with a new child and time to take care of a sick parent is the right thing to do.”

Here’s a look at the new guidelines:

8 weeks of paid maternity leave for birth mothers

8 weeks of paid bonding leave for the non-birthing parent

8 weeks of paid parental leave for the adoption/foster care placement of a child (City of Richmond employees)

4 weeks of paid sick parent leave to care for a sick parent with a serious health condition

Previously, the City of Richmond offered four weeks paid parental leave.

If you are a City of Richmond employee with questions about the Parental Leave policy, you may email Mary Sharp or call 804-646-5630.