Police identify 30-year-old woman in Henrico homicide

HENRICO, Va. – Henrico Police are investigating the homicide of a 30-year-old Henrico woman identified as Cherrelle Lee Woolfolk.

Police said that they responded to Pilots Lane and Elberon Court for a medical emergency, just around 8:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 8.

Officers located an adult female in a vehicle who was suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene and later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will determine manner and cause of death.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide, and detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding it.

Friends and family flooded social media to express their disbelief and horror about the news.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

