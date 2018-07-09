Police ID woman killed when helicopter crashed into her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- The woman killed when a helicopter crashed into her Williamsburg home Sunday afternoon was identified as 91-year-old Jean Lonchak Danylko, according to Virginia State Police. The name of the helicopter's pilot and information about the aircraft has not yet been released.

"Pilot and aircraft information is still unknown at this time due to structural safety," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The investigation into the pilot, aircraft, and cause of the crash is continuing [Monday]."

The helicopter crashed into the Bristol Commons Townhomes on Settlement Drive at about 4:35 p.m., on Sunday, July 8.

"I just remember saying, that helicopter is flying really low,” neighbor Brook Sweeney said.

Moments later, an explosion.

"Everything in the house shook," Sweeney said. "I don’t think it’s a sound I’ll honestly forget."

The helicopter's impact sparked a massive fire.

"The place starts erupting," Sweeney said. "There were probably three or four mini explosions."

The National Safety Transportation Board has scheduled a media update for 2:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.