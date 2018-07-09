Get your pet to strike a pose!

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Animal League wants your pet in their yearly calendar! Kaicee Robertson along with Mark Paniccia and Maya the dog joined us to talk about the 2019 calendar contest. Every $1 donated counts as one vote and the top 12 pets will get a separate month in the calendar and have the opportunity to be photographed by a local professional pet photographer.

All pets raising $125 or more will have a small photo in the calendar.

The contest runs through August 18th. Contestants can enter the contest online at www.ral.org/calendarcontest.