Dog, feared dead, found alive inside home hit by helicopter

WILLIAMBURG, Va. -- It was an emotional reunion outside the Williamsburg townhouse hit by a helicopter Sunday afternoon.

Nearly 24 hours after the fatal helicopter crash, Sybil Bakewell's dog Princeton remained missing.

While Bakewell feared the worst for her beloved pet, her prayers were answered Monday afternoon when her dog Princeton was found alive inside the damaged townhouse.

A neighbor saw Princeton running around outside the home earlier Monday, but could not catch the dog before it darted back inside the townhouse.

Firefighters eventually used a squeak toy to entice the dog out of the helicopter-damaged home and into her family's arms.

Princeton was taken to the veterinarian to be examined for injuries.

Police ID woman killed when helicopter crashed into her home

Jean Lonchak Danylko, 91, was killed Sunday when the helicopter fell from the sky and into the townhouse.

The name of the helicopter's pilot and information about the aircraft have not yet been released.

"Pilot and aircraft information is still unknown at this time due to structural safety," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The investigation into the pilot, aircraft, and cause of the crash is continuing [Monday]."

The helicopter crashed into the Bristol Commons Townhomes on Settlement Drive at about 4:35 p.m., on Sunday, July 8.

The National Safety Transportation Board has scheduled a media update for 2:30 p.m. Monday.

