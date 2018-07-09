Chesterfield woman wants stolen SUV back for sentimental reasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Chesterfield police say a woman left her SUV running at a Wawa convenience store on Hull Street near Courthouse, while she went inside to buy water.

When she came out, her vehicle was gone.

She had left a pocketbook, a cell phone and personal items in the vehicle and now driver Juliana Lopez is begging to get the silver 2014 Ford Escape back for sentimental reasons.

"I really don't care who took it, Lopez said. “I just want it back because it belonged to my dad, who died January 30th from a really rare cancer. It also has pictures of him and my mom in there and her with my grandmother, who died just last month."

Police said her SUV is one of 37 vehicles stolen since the first of June. Most of the cars stolen were left running or open with keys inside.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lopez’ Ford Escape, call Chesterfield Police or Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.