× ‘Badly decomposed’ body found in vehicle in South Richmond: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are at the scene of a death investigation in South Richmond, after a body was found in the 300 block of West 24th Street, near Perry Street. The location is near Semmes Avenue, in the Swansboro neighborhood.

A body was found inside a sedan, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police on scene would not say if the deceased was male or female.

Crime Insider sources reported that the body had been in the vehicle and was badly composed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.