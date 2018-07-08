1 dead, several injured including 3-year-old, in DUI crash on I-85

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A crash on I-85 early Sunday morning left an 80-year-old woman dead and several more injured, according to Virginia State Police.

That woman is Vang Houn from New Jersey.

The driver of another vehicle, 29-year-old Clint Vigil has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and state police said other charges are pending.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near Exit 63.

They said Vigil had four passengers in his car ranging in age from 3-years-old to 21-years-old.

Police said Vigil was driving northbound when he veered into the left lane and hit a car being driven by 48-year-old James Allen. Allen ran off the road hitting a jersey wall and spun around. Vigil's car flipped.

Allen and his front seat passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Houn was in the backseat, and was not wearing a seatbelt. Police said she died on scene.

Vigil and the four people in his car, including the 3-year-old, were taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Victoria Williams and Robin Lampkins work at the Exxon gas station just off Exit 63.

They said one of their regulars, an EMT worker, came into their store after the crash.

"He just said, 'Did you guys hear about the accident?' And Victoria and I were like, 'No, where?' And he said, 'Right when you get off the exit,'" Williams said.

Working right off the interstate they said it is not unusual to hear of accidents.

"Yeah we see a lot of accidents, hear a lot of accidents. Almost every day," said Williams.

But Lampkins said ones this bad, aren't so common.

"Not like that. Not in this capacity," said Lampkins.

For Williams and Lampkins, hearing of a fatal accident so close by is not easy to hear.

"I just hope the family is OK, and I hope everyone is Ok. I'm praying for them," Williams said.