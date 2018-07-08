Tropical Storm Chris forms near North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The tropical depression that we were tracking off the east coast developed into Tropical Storm Chris early Sunday morning, when Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft measured wind speeds of 40 mph. The location of the storm's center was about 150 miles south of Cape Hatteras.

Chris will not move much for the next day or two. This will create some rain for eastern North Carolina, and provide high waves and dangerous rip currents along the coast.

A trough in the atmosphere will help push Chris to the northeast by mid-week. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves away. This will produce higher wave activity along the coast of New England. The track will then take it to near Nova Scotia and Newfoundland at the end of the week.

The only impact to Virginia will be high waves and strong rip currents at the beach.

More information, including the latest on Beryl, can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

