Trinity’s Bacot transferring to IMG Academy

Richmond, Va. – One of the area’s highest rated high school basketball players is transferring out of the RVA for his senior season.

Armando Bacot, a 6-10 forward/center who averaged over 25 points and 11 rebounds a game this past year at Trinity Episcopal, confirmed to Sean Robertson that he will transfer to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his senior season.

According to it’s website, IMG Academy is “a multi-sport training destination that has hosted, trained and taught some of the world’s top athletes.”

Also from the IMG website: “Our alumni list reads like a who’s who in the college and professional ranks. Our graduates have earned more than 133 professional all-star nods, 3 Heisman trophies, 108 major championship titles, 63 MVP awards, 14 national titles, 29 world championship titles, and 32 Olympic medals over the past 35+ years. Not only do our alumni and trainees continue to change the sports world as we know it—they continue to stay connected to the school in a variety of ways. Many return year after year during their offseason for specialized training.”

Bacot is ranked among the top 25 players in the nation at any position by both ESPN and Rivals.com. He also led Team USA’s U18 squad to a gold medal at the FIBA America’s Championships in Canada. He has more than 30 collegiate offers, many from ACC schools including Virginia, North Carolina and Duke.

He is the second big time hoops prospect to transfer away from the Richmond area since the high school season ended in March. Former John Marshall standout Isaiah Todd is headed to Trinity Academy in Raleigh for his junior year.