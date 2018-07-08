× Richmond man charged with DUI in I-85 fatal crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead and several other passengers injured early Sunday morning.

State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with a confirmed fatality in the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 around exit 63 just after 4:30 a.m. Their preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Volkswagon Jetta was traveling in the right lane when it veered into the left lane and struck a 2009 Infinity on the right passenger side. The Infinity ran off the road to the left, striking a jersey wall and spinning around, while the Jetta overturned.

The backseat passenger of the Infinity, identified as 80-year-old Vang Houn of Westville, New Jersey, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver , 48-year-old James Allen of Westville, and his front seat passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say Houn was not wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the Jetta, 29-year-old Clint Vigil of Richmond, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Other charges are pending at this time.

Vigil and his four passengers were transported to the hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries. They all were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction team.