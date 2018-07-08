Shelter at ‘bare minimum’ issues passionate plea: ‘Please help us’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just hours after Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officers made a disturbing discovery Saturday morning, workers at the shelter issued a desperate plea on social media.

RACC officials said the shelter had taken in a large number of presumably lost dogs on Saturday and was quickly reaching capacity.

"Please share these pics in the hopes these dogs owners see this! We are almost out of cage space and need to move dogs ASAP," officials posted on Facebook. "Please help us share these lost dogs and consider fostering or adopting a pet from RACC."

In a video posted Sunday morning, shelter staffers profiled the "amazing animals waiting for their forever homes" in hopes of finding folks to adopt or foster the dogs and cats.

"Miss Sarah is still here," a worker says. "It's sad I'm doing these videos and the same dogs are here. She would love to go home. Housebroken, loves to ride in the car. She needs to be the only pet in the home."

As the video progresses amid the cacophony of barks and howls, the sheer number of dogs and cats being held at the shelter becomes apparent.

"We have wonderful volunteers who are helping us clean," officials say. "OMG! Tweety Bird you are perfect. I love your ears!"

The shelter is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday and is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue on Richmond's Northside.

Richmond Animal Care and Control at ‘bare minimum’ after disturbing discovery

RACC Outreach Coordinator Robing Young told WTVR CBS 6 that the windshields of two of the shelter’s eight trucks were smashed and another truck had its driver's side window "completely broken and smashed in.”

“We use these vehicles, our officers use them to respond to calls out in the field," Young said. "These vehicles are also used to transport spay and neuter appointments and we also use our vehicles for offsite events adoption events.”

While the setback will not affect the amount of animals taken in, it will impact their day-to-day operations.

“We’re truly down to the bare minimum,” Young said.

Shelter staffers are working with Richmond police and are downloading footage from two surveillance cameras that may have captured the suspects.

“We’re hopeful that we will be able to have footage of whoever did this and can bring justice to what happen," Young said.

Police are investigating the crime and ask anyone with information that could help in their investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to Richmond Animal Care and Control.