Police seeking suspect in fatal Southside hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help in providing information on a hit and run that left a cyclist dead Saturday afternoon in the city’s Southside.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Hull Street Road just before 2 p.m. for the report of a cyclist hit. The cyclist was reportedly traveling east toward Warwick Road when a vehicle described as a blue sedan struck him and fled the scene.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries several hours later.

Anyone with information about this accident or the vehicle involved is asked to either call Sergeant J. Nathanson at (804) 646-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.