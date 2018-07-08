Cold Harbor Road reopens

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies said a person threatening to jump from an overpass closed Cold Harbor Road in Hanover County for a time Sunday evening.

Officials said a deputies received page at 5:43 p.m. for a “individual threatening to jump.”

As a result, Cold Harbor Road was closed between Bell Creek Road and Harbor Hill Road until around 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, three lanes of I-295 north were closed as state police were on the scene.

Update: Incident: NB on I-295 at MM36 in Hanover Co. 3 travel lanes closed. Delay 2 mi.5:54PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) July 8, 2018

Cleared: Incident: NB on I-295 at MM36 in Hanover Co.6:38PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) July 8, 2018

VDOT crews also responded, deputies said.

