Cold Harbor Road reopens

Posted 6:33 pm, July 8, 2018, by , Updated at 07:25PM, July 8, 2018

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies said a person threatening to jump from an overpass closed Cold Harbor Road in Hanover County for a time Sunday evening.

Officials said a deputies received page at 5:43 p.m. for a “individual threatening to jump.”

As a result, Cold Harbor Road was closed between Bell Creek Road and Harbor Hill Road until around 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, three lanes of I-295 north were closed as state police were on the scene.

VDOT crews also responded, deputies said.

This is a developing story