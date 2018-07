Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the city's Highland Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of 3rd Avenue. Police say a man sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and hand and that his injuries are considered life-threatening in nature.

There is no word on a possible suspect as of yet.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.