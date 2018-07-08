Witnesses heard screaming before finding hit-and-run victim’s body in road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road in Richmond.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Hull Street Road just before 2 p.m. for the report of a cyclist hit.

Multiple friends and police sources said he victim, 57-year-old Kevin Burke, was riding his bike at the time.

Witnesses said they heard people screaming before they came came outside to see Burke lying in the street.

Officials said the victim was transported to an area hospital. However, several hours later he died from his injuries.

Witnesses said the car involved was a blue sedan and police said the vehicle likely has front-end damage from the wreck.

Bruce Sherwood, who knew Burke for 25-years, has strong words for the person responsible.

“I think they are cowards. I don't know how you could do something like that," Sherwood said. "If it as an accident, just say so. Stuff happens every day."

Sherwood remembered his friend as a fun-loving, gregarious guy who was always making people laugh.

If you have information about the crash or the vehicle involved, is asked to call call Sergeant J. Nathanson at 804-646-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.