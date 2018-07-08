Water main break closes Government Road in East End

RICHMOND, Va. — A water main break closed a stretch of Government Road in Richmond’s East End Saturday night.

Richmond Police said Department of Public Works crews were dispatched to Government Road near Jennie Sheer Road, which is near Gillies Creek Park, just before 11 p.m.

Richmond Police said the road will be shutdown for “an extended period of time” while crews make repairs.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for continuing coverage of this developing story.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.