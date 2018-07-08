‘Big Bang Theory’ actress undergoes surgery

Kaley Cuoco’s honeymoon didn’t go exactly as planned.

The “Big Bang Theory” star posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed on Thursday to her Instagram. The news of her surgery comes just five days after she married professional equestrian, Karl Cook.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery – thank you for all the love and support! ❤ knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems,” Cuoco wrote. “Thank god my hair color is on point.”

Her husband has been posting several photos of his new bride, including one of her snoring on the way home from her surgery.

“@normancook snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much honey but wow #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon,” Cook wrote.

Cuoco explained to fans on Friday that although the timing wasn’t ideal, she’d had this surgery planned for over a year.

“For everyone asking, because everyone’s been so sweet and worried about me, this is a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” Cuoco said in an Instagram story.

“I hurt it over a year ago, did not need immediate surgery. So, I brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. Right, babe?”