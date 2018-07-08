Armed robber hits Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to crack the case of an armed robbery at a convenience store in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

Lt. D.S. Proffitt with Chesterfield Police said the crime happened around 11 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 6501 Ironbridge Road.

Police said no one was injured when a man walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

“The suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Lieutenant D.S. Proffitt.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing an orange in color hoodie, khaki pants, and blue gloves.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.