Person critically injured after being hit by car in Museum District

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car in Richmond’s Museum District early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver stopped and remained at the scene of the crash.

There has been no word if they will face any charges.

