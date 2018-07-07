Man accused of stealing TV, clothes from Midlothian Walmart

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who made off with more than $1800 in merchandise from the Walmart in Midlothian this week.
The crime occurred on Thursday at the Walmart Supercenter at 900 Walmart Way in Midlothian, according to Sgt. Rollins with Chesterfield Police.
“The suspect filled a cart with clothing and a TV before exiting the store,” Rollins said.
Police said the suspect then loaded the loot into a Nissan with Virginia tags SUYY3763.
No additional details were released.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 Anyone or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
37.504205 -77.629698