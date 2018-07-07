Man dies after being pulled from rough surf in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Authorities said a swimmer died Saturday afternoon after being swept away by a strong current in Kill Devil Hills.

Rescue crews said a male in his mid-60s was reported missing in the rough surf around 12:15 p.m., WTKR reported.

Officials noted that red flags were in place on Kill Devil Hills beaches, which prohibits swimming because of dangerously strong currents and rough surf.

Later, the swimmer was spotted in the water in the area of Fourth Street and was unable to return to shore around 12:30 p.m.

The nearshore current was strong and moved the swimmer quickly to the south. Moments later, lifeguard crews at Second Street entered the water to assist, and the unresponsive swimmer was pulled from the ocean.

CPR was initiated and maintained by lifeguards, with the assistance of Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews.

Dare County Emergency Services transported the swimmer to Outer Banks Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The Ocean Rescue Division of the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department reminds everyone to obey posted flags at beaches. Red flags indicate no swimming, while yellow flags indicate that strong currents are present and swimmers should take caution.