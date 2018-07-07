Heat and humidity take a brief break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passed through Friday evening, and cooler and less humid air is moving in behind it. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, well below our normal high of 90°. This breaks our nine-day streak of highs in the 90s.

Humidity levels will continue to drop into Saturday night. This will allow overnight lows to fall into the 50s in outlying areas. Some isolated lower 50s are possible.

The humidity level will stay fairly comfortable into early Monday before jumping on Tuesday. This will be the same time that highs reach the 90s again.

A cold front will drop temps a few degrees Wednesday into Thursday, but hot and humid weather will be around for Friday through next weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.

