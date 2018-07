× Westham Station Road to close for about 6 weeks for sewer main repairs

HENRICO, Va. — Westham Station Road between Old Bridge Lane and Panorama Drive will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, July 16 for sewer main repairs.

The Department of Public Utilities expects the closure to last about six weeks, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured around the work zone by way of Highland Road, Panorama and River Road.

Water and sewer service is not expected to be affected.