× VCU Health notifies 4,700 patients that information was ‘inappropriately accessed’

RICHMOND, Va. – Around 4,700 VCU Health patients are being notified that their or their child’s electronic health information was inappropriately accessed.

The notification comes after VCU Health detected an unusual pattern of accessing electronic health information on May 9.

An investigation revealed that an employee accessed information about patients and services they received at the VCU Health System without legitimate business reasons.

That employee has since been terminated, according to a VCU Health spokesperson.

Officials say they determined the private health information was viewed without malicious intent.

“However, it is the VCU Health System’s responsibility to notify affected patients that the incidents happened,” said the spokesperson.

A review of access audit logs determined that the inappropriate access occurred during the employee’s employment between Jan. 3, 2003 and May 10, 2018.

The private health information that may have been viewed includes full names, home addresses, dates of birth, medical record numbers, health care providers, visit dates, health insurance information and in some cases, Social Security numbers,

VCU Health System is providing one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to assist patients whose Social Security numbers were inappropriately accessed.

The health system is staffing a toll-free line for patient questions at (877) 846-9080, Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.