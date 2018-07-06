Truck driver makes 500-pound donation to food bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A truck driver made a big donation to a food pantry in Richmond Thursday.

FeedMore workers said they give out more food to accommodate children in need who are out of school over the summer months.

As a result, Barry Bryan, a truck driver for Owens and Minor, said he wanted to help as many kids in that situation as he could.

“I just pick a number and say, ‘This is what I'm going to do.’ And that's the way I do it,” Barry Bryan with Owens and Minor said. “And this year 500 pound is what I gave.”

Bryan collected a staggering 500 pounds of food by himself.

And Owens and Minor also donated money to the food bank.

Click here if you would like to make a donation or volunteer at FeedMore.