Tracking Beryl and a potential system off Mid Atlantic coast

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beryl is the Atlantic's first hurricane of 2018. It is located about a thousand miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is a very compact hurricane with hurricane-force winds extending out only 10 miles from the center.

Beryl is forecast to strengthen as it tracks westward. It is expected to pass through the Lesser Antilles late Sunday, possibly with winds near 100 mph. After that, it will track through the northern Caribbean and head towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It is expected to weaken after Sunday to a tropical storm. Puerto Rico is within the cone of uncertainty.

The storm should then dissipate to just an area of low pressure by the middle of next week while it is near Cuba. There is more information in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

A disturbance is being watched off the southeastern United States coast. This has the potential to strengthen into a tropical depression. If it strengthens further, it will be named Chris.

It is forecast to drift towards the North Carolina coast and stall. Rainfall amounts and wind speeds in the Outer Banks may not be significant as the system stays just far enough offshore.

It will get gradually pushed away from the coast next week. All of the computer models keep the center out of Virginia. At worst, there may be some showers by the middle of the week, mainly in far southeastern Virginia.

