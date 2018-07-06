× Tarrant’s restaurant group grabs closed Graffiato spot

RICHMOND, Va. — A prime downtown restaurant property left vacant on Broad Street last month by celebrity chef Mike Isabella won’t sit idle for long.

RVA Hospitality, the group that owns nearby Tarrant’s Café and Max’s on Broad, along with Tarrant’s West and Little Saint, has signed a 10-year lease to take over the former Graffiato space at 123 W. Broad St.

Elizabeth Kincaid, chief operating officer and co-owner of RVA Hospitality, confirmed the lease, but would not disclose many details about their future plans for the space.

CEO and co-owner Frances Santarella said the group is looking forward to establishing a new concept in the 6,200-square-foot space, which includes two private dining areas that can seat 40 and 60 people, respectively.

“This is a great opportunity for us,” Santarella said. “We’re encouraged by what’s happening in the Arts District and we want to be invested in this area for years to come.”

Graffiato was about four years into a 10-year lease on the space when it shut down last month for what was initially billed as a temporary closure.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.