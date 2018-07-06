Cold front increases chance for showers, storms Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will increase showers and storms across the area Friday afternoon into the evening.

Some showers and storms are located near a trough in eastern and southern #VA. The cold front is about to move into NW VA & should trigger more storms this afternoon and evening. #VAwx #RVA pic.twitter.com/y5UEUnvnXm — Mike Stone (@MikeStoneCBS6) July 6, 2018

Storms will have locally heavy downpours and could contain some hail and gusts over 30 mph.

It will be muggy with highs ranging from the low/mid 80s in northwestern Virginia to the lower 90s south. The heat index in the metro will be 95-100° before the rain arrives.

Storms will exit this evening and we will dry out overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday will be cooler and turn much less humid.

There could be an early morning shower near the North Carolina line or near Virginia Beach. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny in most areas, but some clouds may linger closer to the coast.