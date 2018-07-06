Man shot at Chesterfield home ‘assaulted and strangled’ woman, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The man wounded in a shooting at a Chesterfield home earlier this week was arrested Friday for strangulation and domestic assault.

Chesterfield Police said officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Rosegill Road on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m.

Crime Insider sources said a woman told officers that a man attacked her and she shot him in the shoulder.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, identified as Soktha T. Peou, 35, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," officials said.

Peou, of the 200 block of Rosegill Road, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The investigation indicates that an adult female, who also lives at the Rosegill Road residence, shot Peou as he assaulted and strangled her," police said.

The woman, who had injuries that were not life-threatening, has not been charged in relation to the incident.

Peou was charged with strangulation and domestic assault.

He is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

If you or someone you live is a victim of domestic violence, contact the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance for help at 1-800-838-8238. or text 804-793-9999.