Project Yoga Richmond's "Saturday Salutations"

RICHMOND, Va. — Project Yoga Richmond, is the area’s first all pay-what-you-can studio featuring a full schedule of classes that are available to all individuals regardless of income level. PYR has created partnerships with community groups and organizations to bring skilled yoga instruction to underserved populations with limited access and continuing education to teachers in the community and to provide sources of further learning to area students. Community outreach programs include yoga for Autism, yoga for recovery, yoga for seniors, yoga for women, teens, & kids, yoga for court-involved youth, and yoga for community, learn more each of the community partners on the website.

Saturday Salutations are 9 a.m. on selected Saturdays atop the deck at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, when you sign up and pay-what-you-can in advance, you support PYR programs! Registration is done in advance only, payment can be made on site at the VMFA. Dates for the Saturday Salutations at the VMFA are listed below.

Saturday Salutations: July 7 & 21; August 4 & 18 and September 8, 15, 22, 29. For more information on class and programs click here.