Police ID 26-year-old man found dead near Chesterfield roadway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.– Chesterfield County Police released the identity of the person found dead on the side of the road on a Sunday morning in June

The 26-year-old man was found dead on the side of the road near the 6800 block of Woodpecker Road. Police identified the man as Theodore K. Helseth, of Williamsburg.

At about 2:30 a.m. on June 24, police responded to a report that a body had been found on the side of the road.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but at this point, police said there were no signs of foul play.

Police continue their investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.