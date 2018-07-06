× Police: Annapolis shooting suspect sent letter to Virginian Pilot editor

NORFOLK, Va. – Police said a Virginian Pilot employee received a letter believed to be from the Capital Gazette shooting suspect.

The letter was received by the employee Thursday, exactly one week after the tragic shooting that took the lives of five people.

The suspect, 38-year-old Jarrod Warren Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to court records.

At his hearing a judge ordered that Ramos be held without bail.

Norfolk Police said they took the letter in their custody and then gave it to the Norfolk field office for the FBI.

According to the Virginian Pilot, the unsigned, store-bought congratulatory card said, “Smile, you’re on camera” and “It’s your big day. All eyes are on you.”

That office will turn the letter over to the agencies investigating the shooting in Annapolis, police said.

Read more on the Virginian Pilot.