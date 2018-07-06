× Man sleeping in Currituck welcome center hit and dragged by vehicle

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – A man is suffering life threatening injuries after being hit and dragged by a vehicle, reported WTKR.

On July 5 around 5:30 a.m. Fire and EMS crews from Currituck County were dispatched to the welcome center, located at 106 Caratoke Highway in Moyock, for a reported motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian.

When they got there officials said they found a 54-year-old man with life threatening injuries. It was reported that he got the injuries when he was struck by a motor vehicle while sleeping in the parking lot of the welcome center.

The man was allegedly run over and dragged by the vehicle before the driver realized it and stopped. Fire officials said he was taken to the trauma center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by a Currituck County Fire-EMS ambulance, where he was admitted in serious condition.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.