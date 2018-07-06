Hanover mom breaks down in tears after winning lottery for $1 million

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – After winning $50 on a Virginia Lottery ticket, Joan Hennis made a decision that would change her life forever.

“Something just told me to buy another one,” said the Mechanicsville mom.

After buying a 100X the Money lottery ticket, Hennis returned to her car in the Fas Mart parking lot to scratch her ticket and press her luck.

After scratching the ticket, Hennis couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I said, ‘No, this can’t be true!’” she said. “I thought it was a joke.”

She had just won $1 million.

Hennis called her son to tell him the unbelievable news.

“When she started crying, I knew it must be true,” Tommy said.

Hennis won the third and final $1 million prize in the 100X the Money game. The $10 million top prize is still unclaimed, according to Virginia Lottery officials.