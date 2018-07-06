× Firefighters battle ‘very stubborn’ fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. — Neighbors reported a fire at 4:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of Brittles Lane Friday.

When Henrico fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke venting from the Cape Cod style home.

Neighbors reported that a family lived there and could be trapped inside.

Firefighters immediately searched the first and second floors for occupants but did not find anyone inside.There were cars in the driveway when they arrived.

Gerald Cricket, Henrico County Assistant Fire Chief, said crews did encounter a heavy fire that traveled through walls and into attic.

“The fire was very stubborn, it took several units and several hose lines — probably about 30 minutes to get under control,” Cricket said.

Fire officials are still investigating the source of the fire.

Cricket said that it’s a little early to tell if the house is a total loss, but said there is significant damage on both levels.

Authorities are working to locate the family and acquire any needed assistance.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.