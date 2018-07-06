Dipped & Deep Fried… Oh my!

RICHMOND, Va – Center of the Universe Brewing Company and Richmond Raceway present the inaugural 0.0K non-run all to raise money for the Pink Ink Fund. Chris Ray from COTU joined us to talk about the festival and the new beer that will be released on the big day. And we got a preview of some of the fried food offerings from Alex Haddad of LB Concessions, Inc. Six food vendors along with live music and a Mr. America contest and the 0.0k non-run will take place Saturday, July 7th from noon – 7pm at Center of the Universe Brewing Company in Ashland. Admission is FREE! For more information go to:

www.pinkinkfund.org

https://cotubrewing.com/fried-food-fest-july-7th/