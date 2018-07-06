Video shows 19-year-old man attacking woman holding toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man is behind bars after cell phone video police said shows him brutally beating a woman holding her child.

Crime Insider sources told reporter Jon Burkett that 19-year-old Delmon Coleman has a lengthy criminal history.

The video shows Coleman allegedly punching the woman with a toddler in tow during a fight in the parking lot of the Chippenham Place apartments off Orcutt Lane on Thursday around 8 p.m.

Crime Insider sources said she was smacked in the face with a speaker box so hard that one of her teeth was knocked out.

Police arrested Coleman and charged him with simple and domestic assault.

"Knocking a tooth out,” CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone said. “This could actually be upgraded to a malicious wounding technically."

Sources said Coleman was at the apartments to help someone move in.

"A woman holding a toddler she can't do much to defend herself, and that in itself makes the act more aggravate," Stone said.

Coleman has a long criminal history. In fact, Crime Insider sources said he has at least 20 different mug shots on file.

So with such an extensive criminal history, how was Coleman out of jail when the alleged attack happened?

"It's a reasonable question to ask looking at his history,” tone said. “He's had a bunch of charges over the past few years, but we don't know what he was convicted of. A judge determines bond off of flight risk or danger to the community, and if some of the charges aren't convictions then they don't see that."

Coleman is being held without bond at the Richmond Justice Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court soon on a cocaine distribution charge, which is the charge he had recently posted bond on.