Woman with groceries struck by vehicle on Hull Street in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.

The pedestrian, who police described as an older lady, was walking with groceries on Hull Street when she was struck by a vehicle turning off Speeks Drive.

The woman was transported to VCU Medical Center with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Crime Insider sources say the driver, who stopped after the crash, was written a summons on scene.

